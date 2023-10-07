Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $57,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,049.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,099.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,822.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.



