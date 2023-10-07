UMB Bank n.a. Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 600,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,069,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 117,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 500.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 186,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 155,269 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.