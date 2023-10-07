Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $35.04 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $35,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

