Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $38,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.1% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $423.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.50.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.00.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

