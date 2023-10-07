State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,273 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $88.40 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $101.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

