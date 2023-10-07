State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,576 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,212 shares of company stock worth $26,191,162 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

