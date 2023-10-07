StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NYSE CMRE opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.53 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
