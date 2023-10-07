StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Costamare Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CMRE opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.53 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Costamare Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Costamare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 101,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Costamare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 175,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 164,247 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Costamare by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 554,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 86,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

