Susquehanna Increases TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $25.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.97.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

