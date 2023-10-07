Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Susquehanna

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,523. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

