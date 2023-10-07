Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

