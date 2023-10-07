Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Standen acquired 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,738,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

