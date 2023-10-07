Fruits (FRTS) Market Cap Achieves $2.42 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $2.42 million and $297,782.57 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

