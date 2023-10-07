Ferguson’s (FERG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FERG. TheStreet cut shares of Ferguson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Shares of FERG opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.39. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $170.26.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferguson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

