Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CLH opened at $162.00 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.16.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $363,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $363,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.