Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.84 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $341.20 million and $9.84 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002413 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001567 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001480 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,833,106,277,772 coins and its circulating supply is 5,804,893,034,009 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

