YUSD Stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.11 million and approximately $4,696.73 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00064827 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $821.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

