Rakon Market Cap Achieves $35.86 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $35.86 million and approximately $7,888.78 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rakon

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

