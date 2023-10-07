StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CompX International Trading Down 4.2 %

CIX opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70. CompX International has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompX International

Institutional Trading of CompX International

In other CompX International news, Director Ann Manix sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $43,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $151,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

