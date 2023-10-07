Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 125,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 49,627 shares.The stock last traded at $45.51 and had previously closed at $45.57.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $880.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 636.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

