Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Chegg Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CHGG opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $962.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. Chegg has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $30.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after buying an additional 2,288,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

