Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $516.46 on Thursday. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $574.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 824.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $71,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

