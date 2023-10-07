Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 217,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 132,897 shares.The stock last traded at $41.66 and had previously closed at $42.24.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 275,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

