Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCU. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 2.8 %

CCU stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also

