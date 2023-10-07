Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

