Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

