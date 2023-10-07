Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 203,818 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after buying an additional 186,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.