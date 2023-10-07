Barclays Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $400.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $333.46.

NYSE LII opened at $373.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.31. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $202.97 and a fifty-two week high of $393.02. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

