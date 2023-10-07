Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $130.00 at Argus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Argus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,760 shares of company stock worth $25,415,882 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

