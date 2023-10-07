Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.16.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.