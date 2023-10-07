Robert W. Baird Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $125.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.25.

Get Polaris alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Polaris

Polaris Stock Performance

PII stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.69. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,898,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Polaris by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.