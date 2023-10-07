StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CBU opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. Community Bank System has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.63 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at $679,292.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,410 shares of company stock worth $192,702. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

