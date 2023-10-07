StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.