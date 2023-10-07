CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

CBZ opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $56.96.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

