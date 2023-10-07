AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.48. AlTi Global shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 1,420 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALTI

AlTi Global Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AlTi Global by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.