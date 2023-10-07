AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Price Down 5.5%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.48. 3,205,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,541,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

AES Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,585,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

