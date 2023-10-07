Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 3.5%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.68. 1,240,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,046,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,269,000 after purchasing an additional 393,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,512 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

