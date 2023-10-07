AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Up 5.4%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. 18,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 263,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5,262.2% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 804,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 789,333 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 40.7% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 134,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 16.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 41.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $479,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

