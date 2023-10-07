Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.40

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.40 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 81.20 ($0.98), with a volume of 580053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.60 ($0.97).

Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £334.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.22.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Impact Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.