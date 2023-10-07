Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Down 5.6%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.01. 8,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 55,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $572.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

See Also

