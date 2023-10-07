Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,926,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,913% from the average session volume of 48,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Golconda Gold Trading Down 21.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.34 million during the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative net margin of 39.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

