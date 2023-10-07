Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 693,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 612,756 shares.The stock last traded at $38.48 and had previously closed at $37.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.81.

Fortis Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.57%.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

