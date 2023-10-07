Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $254.00

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 254 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.08), with a volume of 77714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.14).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £179.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 273.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.66.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is presently 6,086.96%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

