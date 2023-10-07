Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.00

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 78 ($0.94), with a volume of 1350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.64. The company has a market capitalization of £161.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.00 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

