Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 30.9%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.53. 4,192,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,729% from the average session volume of 148,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.64.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

