Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Caracal Gold Plc (LON:GCAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 6629113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Caracal Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.33.

Caracal Gold Company Profile

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine located in Narok County, Kenya; and the Nyakafuru Gold project comprising 11 granted exploration licenses that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers situated in Lake Victoria Gold Fields, Tanzania.

