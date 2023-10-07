Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.00

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 36.10 ($0.44), with a volume of 24937360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.60).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metro Bank
Metro Bank Stock Performance
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.
Further Reading
