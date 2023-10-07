Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 1-Year Low at $250.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.20), with a volume of 522888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TM17. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.86) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TM17

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.44. The company has a market capitalization of £374.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,976.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Peter Whiting bought 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £64,581 ($78,062.37). Insiders acquired 20,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.