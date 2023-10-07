Treatt (LON:TET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $461.50

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 461.50 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 461.50 ($5.58), with a volume of 67868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467.50 ($5.65).

Treatt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,588.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 546.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 615.46.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Featured Stories

