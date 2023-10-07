Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01), with a volume of 154623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The firm has a market cap of £10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.04.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.