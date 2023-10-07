Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.03

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 3302637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,241.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

